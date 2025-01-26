India perpetrating war crimes in IIOJK: AJK PM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq said that India was perpetrating war crimes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He was addressing a rally organized by All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Kashmir Chapter here on Sunday.

Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq said Kashmiris are observing India’s Republic Day as Black Day today to lodge protest against Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The AJK Prime Minister said that minorities in Modi’s India neither enjoy religious freedom nor their places of worship are safe.

He said Modi regime itself is involved in the killing of Sikh leaders in Canada and after covering up its crimes, it is busy in doing propaganda against Pakistan.

He reaffirmed that Kashmiris will continue their struggle for their right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN resolutions.

He also urged international media to leave dual-standards and expose the atrocities being perpetrated in IIOJ&K.

Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq thanked Pakistan for continuously extending its moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiris.

He said Pakistan and Kashmir have an eternal relationship.

On this occasion, the participants of rally also chanted slogans “Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan, Hum Pakistani Hain and Pakistan Hamara Hy”.