India Planning Genocide In IOK: APHC-AJK

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 04:08 PM

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) has said that the Indian forces have planned a massive killing of Kashmiris to prevent protest demonstrations against Indian aggression in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) has said that the Indian forces have planned a massive killing of Kashmiris to prevent protest demonstrations against Indian aggression in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC-AJK leaders said that mobile and internet services had been suspended since August 5 when Narendra Modi government announced scraping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

India scrapped Articles 370 and 35A of its constitution, due to which the entire world was unaware of the latest Kashmir situation.

They said that Hurriyat leaders continue to remain under house arrest or in jails, adding that the people of Kashmir had been facing humanitarian crisis.

They said thousands of people have been arrested since the imposition of unabated curfew and other restrictions on August 5 and sent to different jails of India.

The APHC-AJK leaders said that due to severe blockade, people of occupied Kashmir were facing severe shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines. There are threats to human lives due to non-availability of doctors in the hospital. They said, Indian troops barge into the houses of Kashmiris and arrest youth and disrespect women.

They said that the Indian troops were brutally using bullets and pellets on the demonstrators, injuring hundreds of protesters, adding there were information that the troops had killed a dozen people including two journalists.

