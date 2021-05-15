India Planning To Kill Kashmiri Leaders In Guise Of COVID-19 :Shehryar Afridi
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar khan Afridi has said that Hindutva ragime in India was planning to kill Kashmiri resistance leaders in the name of coronavirus pandemic.
In a tweet, he urged the world to take action as most of Kashmiri resistance leaders quietly being moved to jails in worst Covid-19 hit areas.