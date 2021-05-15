India planning to kill Kashmiri leaders in guise of COVID-19 :Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar khan Afridi has said that Hindutva ragime in India was planning to kill Kashmiri resistance leaders in the name of coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, he urged the world to take action as most of Kashmiri resistance leaders quietly being moved to jails in worst Covid-19 hit areas.