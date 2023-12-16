Open Menu

India Played Nefarious Role In Pakistan’s Dismemberment In 1971

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2023 | 12:00 PM

India played nefarious role in Pakistan’s dismemberment in 1971

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) India’s nefarious role in dismemberment of Pakistan in 1971 is an established fact as its role in arming, training and instigating the Mukti Bahini was the greater factor in the creation of Bangladesh.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said Indian leaders, including its present-day fascist Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, have openly confessed about the Indian role to break up Pakistan in 1971.

It said India is fueling its hate for Pakistan into the minds and hearts of Bangladeshi people through reigniting twisted and fabricated ills of 1971, adding that its interference in internal affairs of Bangladesh started right from its creation in 1971.

The report said animosity of the Bharatiya Janata Party towards Muslims is evident from rising Islamophobia in India under Modi and contributions by the leaders of Bengal have been pioneering and phenomenal in the Pakistan

movement.

All India Muslim League, the party which championed the cause of Pakistan, itself was formed in Dhaka in 1906, it maintained.

It said that Bangladesh continued to maintain its Muslim character which proved that two-Nation Theory had not been drowned in the Bay of Bengal as claimed by Indira Gandhi in 1971.

It deplored that India, under Modi-led fascist government, has intensified meddling in the internal affairs of its neighboring countries, including Bangladesh. Pakistan and Bangladesh should start a new chapter of their relations to defeat the Indian hegemonic designs, it added.

The report said Bangladesh needs to realize the Indian role in creating fissures between Islamabad and Dhaka adding India is influencing Bangladesh to further its hegemonic designs in South Asia. It lamented that the Indian leadership had not accepted Pakistan since its creation in 1947 and was still engaged in fomenting trouble in Pakistan through its

proxies.

It should be mentioned that December 16 is marked as creation of Bangladesh and dismemberment of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Prime Minister Bangladesh Narendra Modi Dhaka December Muslim Media All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

PM Kakar accepts Sarfraz Bugti’s resignation as ..

PM Kakar accepts Sarfraz Bugti’s resignation as caretaker Interior Minister

19 minutes ago
 PCB signs ICC Champions Trophy hosting rights agre ..

PCB signs ICC Champions Trophy hosting rights agreement with ICC

32 minutes ago
 ECP issues schedule for general elections 2024

ECP issues schedule for general elections 2024

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on pol ..

Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on police lines in Tank

12 hours ago
A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be ..

A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be a test case

12 hours ago
 Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

12 hours ago
 PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

12 hours ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

12 hours ago
 Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM ..

Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM Domki

12 hours ago
 MQM-P urges provincial government for action again ..

MQM-P urges provincial government for action against fertilizer black marketing

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan