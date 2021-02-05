President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan would never compromise on Kashmir and warned India 'not to play with fire' by changing demography of the Muslim populated valley

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan would never compromise on Kashmir and warned India 'not to play with fire' by changing demography of the Muslim populated valley.

"India is playing with fire by changing demographics of Jammu and Kashmir, with high risks of a situation leading to conflict and genocide," the president told the media during his visit to Muzaffarabad, where he addressed the special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly.

He said India illegally inhabited 3.3 million people in Kashmir to change the demography of highly populated Muslim area.

"Even through these tactics, India will not be able to suppress the passion and struggle of Kashmiris for their identity," he said.

President Alvi said Pakistanis would stand with their Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle and supported them from their core of heart.

He dismissed any differences within Pakistan over the status of Kashmir, adding that there existed unanimity of stance.

He said Pakistan gave India a tough response to its attack on Balakot and stressed that "India must keep this in mind while undertaking such adventures" in future.

The president asked India to develop conditions which could lead to discussions on resolving the Kashmir dispute, and urged the international bodies, including the United Nations to press India in that regard.

He lauded the UN Secretary General for supporting Pakistan's stance of demanding right of self-determination for the Kashmiris.