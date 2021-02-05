UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India 'playing With Fire' By Altering Kashmir's Demography: President Dr Arif Alvi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 03:07 PM

India 'playing with fire' by altering Kashmir's demography: President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan would never compromise on Kashmir and warned India 'not to play with fire' by changing demography of the Muslim populated valley

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan would never compromise on Kashmir and warned India 'not to play with fire' by changing demography of the Muslim populated valley.

"India is playing with fire by changing demographics of Jammu and Kashmir, with high risks of a situation leading to conflict and genocide," the president told the media during his visit to Muzaffarabad, where he addressed the special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly.

He said India illegally inhabited 3.3 million people in Kashmir to change the demography of highly populated Muslim area.

"Even through these tactics, India will not be able to suppress the passion and struggle of Kashmiris for their identity," he said.

President Alvi said Pakistanis would stand with their Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle and supported them from their core of heart.

He dismissed any differences within Pakistan over the status of Kashmir, adding that there existed unanimity of stance.

He said Pakistan gave India a tough response to its attack on Balakot and stressed that "India must keep this in mind while undertaking such adventures" in future.

The president asked India to develop conditions which could lead to discussions on resolving the Kashmir dispute, and urged the international bodies, including the United Nations to press India in that regard.

He lauded the UN Secretary General for supporting Pakistan's stance of demanding right of self-determination for the Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Attack Fire United Nations Visit Jammu Lead Muzaffarabad Balakot Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim Media From Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Third of World Population to Receive COVID-19 Shot ..

2 minutes ago

People expresses solidarity with Kashmiris for the ..

2 minutes ago

‘Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute,’ sa ..

23 minutes ago

'Kashmir is the beating heart of Pakistan', Munir ..

2 minutes ago

Czech Prime Minister Leaves for Hungary to Learn A ..

4 minutes ago

Taimur Salim Jhagra urges world community to take ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.