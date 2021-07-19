UrduPoint.com
India Politicizing, Undermining FATF Spirit: Hammad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

India politicizing, undermining FATF spirit: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Monday said India was 'actively' engaged in politicizing and undermining the technical processes and spirit of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

"Our progress is nevertheless undeniable and we shall soon be completing our both action plans," he said in a tweet.

Hammad said the statement of Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar only confirmed what Pakistan had been saying all along.

On July 18, Jaishankar had admitted that Narendra Modi government ensured that Pakistan remained on the grey list of FATF.

More Stories From Pakistan

