India Poses Grave Threat To Regional Peace: Usman Dar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 02:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Wednesday said India had become a state that posed threat not only to its own citizens but also to peace of the entire South Asian region.

In a tweet, he said though the European Union had taken notice of 'EU DisinfoLab', but as to when would India be held accountable by the international organization for depriving people of the occupied Kashmir and farmers of the East Punjab of their rights.

More Stories From Pakistan

