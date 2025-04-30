India projects itself as peace loving by conseiling atrocities on Kashmiris, Barrister Sultan

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 09:00 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that India was projecting itself as a peace-loving nation globally while concealing the atrocities committed against Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir. He made these remarks in an interview with Reuters at the President's Office, on Thursday. President Chaudhry criticized India's actions following the Pahalgam incident, where India blamed Pakistan without evidence
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that India was projecting itself as a peace-loving nation globally while concealing the atrocities committed against Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir.
He made these remarks in an interview with Reuters at the President's Office, on Thursday. President Chaudhry criticized India's actions following the Pahalgam incident, where India blamed Pakistan without evidence.
He highlighted India's water aggression by abrogating the Indus Water Treaty and releasing water into the Jhelum River. Additionally, India canceled visas for Kashmiri patients undergoing treatment in Indian hospitals, ordering them to return to Pakistan.
These actions, Chaudhry said, reflect Indian aggression and Hindutva ideology.The President emphasized that India's revocation of occupied Kashmir's special status on August 5, 2019, and the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A marked the beginning of a severe era of atrocities and barbarity in occupied Kashmir.
This move has led to the displacement of Kashmiris from their land and gross human rights violations, which are clear breaches of international law and United Nations resolutions on Kashmir.President Chaudhry urged friendly countries, including the United States, Britain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, to play a role in reducing tensions between Pakistan and India.
He stressed that the international community should recognize the gravity of the situation and work towards establishing peace in the region.The President also accused India of engaging in terrorist acts in countries like Canada and Pakistan, portraying India as a global terrorist.
He reiterated the need for the international community to acknowledge India's actions and their implications for regional and global peace.
