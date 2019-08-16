India promoting terrorism across Asia: Gilani

Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani has said India is promoting culture of terrorism across Asia by controlling the Occupied Kashmir through violence and cruelty

Addressing an Eid Milan party here on Friday, he heaped praise on former premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for fighting the Kashmir case at global forums throughout his tenure.

He said Pakistan People's Party had always defended the Kashmir cause whenever and wherever required.

MPA Syed Ali Haider Gilani, the son of Yusuf Raza Gilani and other PPP office-bearers Shehzad Rasool, Asif Rasool Awan, Rao Abdullah, Muhammad Arshad, Rana Afzal and others also spoke on the occasion.