India Protests Pakistan Announcement of Election in Disputed Region

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) India on Tuesday rejected Pakistan's announcement of a regional election in a disputed territory under the latter's administration, which Islamabad calls Gilgit-Baltistan, part of the larger Kashmir dispute.

"We have seen reports regarding announcement of elections to the so-called 'Gilgit-Baltistan' Legislative Assembly to be held on November 15, 2020. The Government of India has conveyed its strong protest to the Government of Pakistan and reiterated that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of so-called Gilgit and Baltistan are an integral part of India by virtue of its accession in 1947.

The Government of Pakistan has no locus standi [legal capacity] on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The ministry went on to call the election "cosmetic exercises intended to camouflage its illegal occupation" and called on Pakistan to "immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation."