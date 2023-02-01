India provides training to terrorists operating from Afghan borders: Defense Minister

(@Abdulla99267510)

Khawaja Asif says that he said some Tehreek-e-Taliban groups reunited from Afghan territory and made attacks on police check posts

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2023) Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said India was providing training to terrorists operating from Afghan borders.

Talking to a private television channel, he said some Tehreek-e-Taliban groups reunited from Afghan territory and made attacks on police check posts.

He said with extended support from India, TTP groups pose a threat to peace.

The Defence minister said the government would take all possible measures to revive economy and control terrorism.

Earlier, Corps Commanders’ Conference vowed that perpetrators of Peshawar terrorist attack will be brought to exemplary justice.

The resolve was made during 255th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, presided over by Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday.

Participants were briefed in detail about prevailing and emerging threats, situation in IIOJK and ongoing intelligence based operations being undertaken by Army and LEAs for breaking the nexus between terrorists and their support mechanism across the country.

The forum paid rich tributes to the Martyrs of Peshawar police line blast and vowed that perpetrators will be brought to exemplary justice.

The Army Chief said such immoral and cowardly acts cannot shake resolve of the nation rather reinvigorate our determination to succeed in ongoing war against terror with Zero tolerance for any terrorist entity.

The COAS directed all commanders to continue focus on anti-terrorism operations in coordination with intelligence and law enforcement agencies with renewed resolve till the time we achieve sustainable peace.

The forum, taking notice of human rights violations and Indian design to alter demographics of IIOJK, reaffirmed Army’s commitment to Pakistan’s support to indigenous freedom struggle of brave Kashmiri people as per relevant UN resolutions and aspirations of the people of the Kashmir.