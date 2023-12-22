India pursuing anti-Kashmir agenda of usurping Kashmiris’ basic rights: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Friday expressed serious concern over the Bharatiya Janata Party regime for forcibly implementing its nefarious agenda of usurping all fundamental rights of the people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar criticized India’s imperialistic and Hindutva approach to suppress every legitimate and genuine demand of the people of the territory.

Denouncing India’s traditional mindset of blaming Pakistan for every pro-freedom activity in IIOJK, he said the Kashmiris’ struggle for the right to self-determination is indigenous and has no foreign backing.

However, he made it clear that being a party to the dispute, Pakistan politically, morally and diplomatically supports the freedom cause.

The spokesman doubted that the BJP-imposed corrupt regime had inducted non-state subjects into the population of Jammu region with an aim to pave the way for a BJP government, a strict colonial rule in the occupied territory.

He said the deprivation of the Kashmiri people of their political, social, religious, and other fundamental rights, particularly after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, has warranted the intervention by the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, to check Indian aggression in IIOJK.