India Pursuing Brutal Policy Of Suppressing Kashmiris

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 04:07 PM

India pursuing brutal policy of suppressing Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Imtiaz Wani has said that India was pursuing a brutal policy of suppressing the Kashmiris' just voice after imposing military siege and lockdown that entered 167th day, on Saturday.

He said Indian military siege remained enforced in the occupied territory for the past over five months and the Kashmiris were facing severe problems due to the restrictions, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said that Indian troops had stepped up the killing spree in occupied Kashmir.

Imtiaz Wani said that participation of thousands of Kashmiris in the funerals of three youth martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama district and one in Doda district showed that the Kashmiri people had great love for the youth who were rendering their lives for the sacred cause of freedom from Indian bondage.

He paid rich tributes to the martyred youth and expressed solidarity with their families.

He said India had also launched an unannounced war along the Line of Control. He urged the UN to take notice of Indian aggression and impress upon it to give the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.

