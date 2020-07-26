India pursuing fascist policy of Hindutva: Sardar Masood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan on Sunday said the Indian government was pursuing the fascist policy of Hindutva as it was conspiring to disintegrate Pakistan under its strategy of 'Akhand Bharat'.

The President said India wanted to eliminate all the minorities from the country including Indian Occupied Kashmir by targeting the Muslim community in the first phase.

He said India wanted to impose its policy of Akhand Bharat and adopted the fascist strategy for implementing it on the entire region, adding it had started war like situation with its all neighboring countries in these days.

He said India wanted to impose policy of Hindutva and its forces were utilising all resources to change the Muslim majority in to minority and they had issued more than 40,000 domiciles to those people who were non residents of the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) during the last two months.

Sardar Masood Khan said the Indian government was bringing Hindu community from India for changing the percentage of Muslim population in the area, adding they were removing and terminated the Kashmiri people from their jobs and trying to make the area as Hindu populated province.

He said Indian face was being unveiled before the world by adopting atrocious policies against the minorities and using barbarism against innocent people of Kashmir.

He said India was trying to change totally the Muslim Majority in to minority in Occupied Kashmir during next two years and all the decisions were taking against the consent of Kashmiri people.

Replying to a question, he said Indian government was stolen all those jobs which were specified and reserved for only Kashmiri people and these all tactics were using to change the demography of the area.

He said President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump had offered to play a role of mediator between the two countries for resolving the Kashmir issue which was appreciated from Pakistan side but rejected from the India, adding now USA presidential candidate Joe Biden had discussed people of Kashmir in different times which was a appreciable and pleasant thing and hope the Kashmir issue could came under discussion during the presidential election campaign in USA.