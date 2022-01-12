India pursuing Israeli model to convert Muslim majority IIOJK into minority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :APHC leaders Syed Bashir Andrabi and Khawaja Firdous in IIOJK have said that India is pursuing Israeli pattern in Palestine to turn the Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir into a minority.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Bashir Andrabi and Khawaja Firdous said that India was settling non-Kashmiri Hindus and selling local land to Indian traders to effect the demographic change in the occupied territory.

They said that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally-recognized disputed territory and in the presence of international law, it was illegal for the Indian government to allow any non-Kashmiri to buy and sell land in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Hurriyat leaders said that India was using clever tactics to suppress the Kashmiris' freedom movement.

They said that New Delhi was interested in the land and not in the welfare of the Kashmiri people. Indian troops have martyred many Kashmiri youth in fake encounters.

Bashir Andrabi and Khawaja Firdous said that evil intentions of the RSS-backed Modi government to turn the Muslim majority territory into a minority are not hiding from anyone.

They deplored that BJP-RSS terrorists backed by Narendra Modi were openly threatening Muslims and other minorities in India and IIOJK.

The leaders appealed to the international community to play its role in preventing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.