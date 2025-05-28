Open Menu

India Pushed Region To Brink Of Distraction: Musadik Malik

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2025 | 10:13 PM

India pushed region to brink of distraction: Musadik Malik

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr Musadik Malik on Wednesday said that India acted recklessly during the recent conflict, showing no restraint or responsibility, and put the entire region at serious risk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr Musadik Malik on Wednesday said that India acted recklessly during the recent conflict, showing no restraint or responsibility, and put the entire region at serious risk.

Talking to a private news channel, he stressed that Pakistan’s wise and timely response prevented the situation from spiraling out of control. “If Pakistan had not exercised restraint and repelled India’s aggression that day, the war could have escalated to a dangerous level,” he added.

He also pointed out that India’s three key defense claims were severely undermined.

Their pride in Rafale jets was shattered. Even their much-hyped air defense system failed,” he said while adding that Pakistan’s armed forces had successfully dismantled these myths through strategic action.

The minister emphasized the urgent need for political unity and maturity within the country. “It’s time for all political parties to show wisdom and come together for the betterment of Pakistan,” he said.

He urged for a fresh start in domestic politics to ensure national stability, economic progress, and a stronger Pakistan on the global stage.

Recent Stories

Pakistan to emerge as economic power with same res ..

Pakistan to emerge as economic power with same resolve as nuclear achievement: A ..

1 minute ago
 India pushed region to brink of distraction: Musad ..

India pushed region to brink of distraction: Musadik Malik

2 minutes ago
 Economic strength key to national security: Ahsan ..

Economic strength key to national security: Ahsan Iqbal

2 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori marks Youm-e-Ta ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori marks Youm-e-Takbeer, reaffirms national unit ..

2 minutes ago
 Four killed, 1,436 injured in Punjab road accident ..

Four killed, 1,436 injured in Punjab road accidents

2 minutes ago
 Tax Authorities set ablaze non-duty paid cigarette ..

Tax Authorities set ablaze non-duty paid cigarettes worth Rs 11 million

2 minutes ago
Int’l Conference dedicated to Glaciers’ Preser ..

Int’l Conference dedicated to Glaciers’ Preservation’ kick-off tomorrow in ..

32 minutes ago
 Rana Mubashar terms Youm-e-Takbeer proud moment i ..

Rana Mubashar terms Youm-e-Takbeer proud moment in Pakistan's history

37 minutes ago
 Department of Community Development shares finding ..

Department of Community Development shares findings from 5th Quality of Life Sur ..

1 hour ago
 GSP holds conference on geological hazards

GSP holds conference on geological hazards

39 minutes ago
 No state, govt can smoothly run without public sup ..

No state, govt can smoothly run without public support: President AJK PML-N

39 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: ‘We need media that leads ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: ‘We need media that leads content industry with cultural ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan