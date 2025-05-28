India pushed region to brink of distraction: Musadik Malik

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr Musadik Malik on Wednesday said that India acted recklessly during the recent conflict, showing no restraint or responsibility, and put the entire region at serious risk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr Musadik Malik on Wednesday said that India acted recklessly during the recent conflict, showing no restraint or responsibility, and put the entire region at serious risk.

Talking to a private news channel, he stressed that Pakistan’s wise and timely response prevented the situation from spiraling out of control. “If Pakistan had not exercised restraint and repelled India’s aggression that day, the war could have escalated to a dangerous level,” he added.

He also pointed out that India’s three key defense claims were severely undermined.

Their pride in Rafale jets was shattered. Even their much-hyped air defense system failed,” he said while adding that Pakistan’s armed forces had successfully dismantled these myths through strategic action.

The minister emphasized the urgent need for political unity and maturity within the country. “It’s time for all political parties to show wisdom and come together for the betterment of Pakistan,” he said.

He urged for a fresh start in domestic politics to ensure national stability, economic progress, and a stronger Pakistan on the global stage.