MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::India reached 100 runs in 17.3 overs in their match against Pakistan in the ICC Men's cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma (60) and KL Rahul (37) also completed India's second 100 runs partnership in the CWC19.

It was also first ever 100 runs opening partnership between Rohit Sharma nad KL Rahul for India.