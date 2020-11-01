UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Rejects Pakistani Plan To Upgrade Status Of Disputed Kashmir Area

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 09:40 PM

India Rejects Pakistani Plan to Upgrade Status of Disputed Kashmir Area

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) New Delhi rejected on Sunday Islamabad's plan to grant provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan, a strategic Pakistani-held part of the disputed Kashmir region, which is claimed by the two rivals.

"The Government of India firmly rejects the attempt by Pakistan to bring material changes to a part of Indian territory," Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said.

The proposal was announced earlier in the day by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during a visit to the area on the border with China. Gilgit-Baltistan is key to the Pakistani-Chinese infrastructure project.

India, which has been locked in a standoff with both Pakistan and China, sees the northern Kashmiri area as being "illegally and forcibly occupied." Srivastava demanded that Pakistan immediately vacate Gilgit-Baltistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister China Visit New Delhi Border Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Startup Hub launches programme to fast track ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Economy, talabat join hands to support Emira ..

31 minutes ago

Aurora50 welcomes inaugural Pathway20 cohort at of ..

46 minutes ago

DoH launches &#039;AAMEN&#039; audit programme to ..

46 minutes ago

77,200 customs transactions completed in Al Hamriy ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy inspections find 268 businesses as f ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.