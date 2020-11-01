India Rejects Pakistani Plan to Upgrade Status of Disputed Kashmir Area

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) New Delhi rejected on Sunday Islamabad's plan to grant provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan, a strategic Pakistani-held part of the disputed Kashmir region, which is claimed by the two rivals.

"The Government of India firmly rejects the attempt by Pakistan to bring material changes to a part of Indian territory," Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said.

The proposal was announced earlier in the day by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during a visit to the area on the border with China. Gilgit-Baltistan is key to the Pakistani-Chinese infrastructure project.

India, which has been locked in a standoff with both Pakistan and China, sees the northern Kashmiri area as being "illegally and forcibly occupied." Srivastava demanded that Pakistan immediately vacate Gilgit-Baltistan.