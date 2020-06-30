UrduPoint.com
India Rejects Pakistan's Accusations Of Orchestrating Stock Exchange Attack

Tue 30th June 2020

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) India's External Affairs Ministry on Monday rejected accusations of Pakistani Foreign Minister Mahmood Qureshi of being behind the deadly attack on the Karachi stock exchange.

Qureshi blamed India for activating sleeper cells in Karachi, adding that four security personnel had died in the gun-and-bomb attack. It was later claimed by the separatist Balochistan Liberation Army.

"India rejects the absurd comments of the Foreign Minister of Pakistan on the terrorist attack in Karachi. Pakistan cannot shift the blame on India for its domestic problems," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said.

Four gunmen were killed in the attack. The separatist group, outlawed in Pakistan for seeking an independent state in Balochistan province, posted a photo of four men in military fatigues holding AK-47 assault rifles to Telegram.

