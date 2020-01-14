India releases 2 Pak nationals

The Indian government on Tuesday released two Pakistani nationals from its jails

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The Indian government on Tuesday released two Pakistani nationals from its jails.

The Indian authorities handed over them to Pakistan Rangers at the Wahga border crossing.

Rangers sources said one freed Pakistani, Sajjad, had crossed the Kasur border mistakenly on Nov 19, 2010 and entered the Indian area, while Muhammad Bilal had crossed border from near Lahore in 2018.

Both completed their imprisonment in different jails of India.

Later, the rangers officials handed over the released persons to their families after security clearance.