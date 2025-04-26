India remains actual spoiler of peace in South Asian region: KMS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Since 1947, India's policies and actions have frequently been at the center of conflict and tension in South Asia, impacting the region's peace and stability.

According to Kashmir Media Service, India’s hegemony and jingoism are a real threat to regional peace and stability and peace continues to elude South Asia due to India’s subversive activities and its belligerence against its

neighbors.

Threats to regional peace have intensified manifold since Modi came to power in India as India’s false flag operations continue to inflame an already volatile regional landscape.

The BJP’s anti-Pakistan and anti-Kashmir rhetoric dangerously fuels war hysteria in an already tense region. The Modi regime’s hawkish posturing, particularly towards Pakistan, has once again pushed South Asia to the brink of disaster.

India has been impeding the way for decades towards a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute and the 5th August 2019 illegal actions by the Modi regime amply prove that India is least concerned about regional peace.

Pakistan has been leading the efforts to achieve peace in the region and has time and again informed the world about India’s destabilizing role in South Asia.

It is time for the world to check Indian hegemonic and militaristic designs to guarantee peace in the region, as lasting peace in Kashmir and the region hinges on resolving the decades-old dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.