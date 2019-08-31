India renders accords with Pakistan meaningless: President

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said there was little scope for normalization of relations between Pakistan and India as the accords signed between the two countries had been rendered meaningless by the latter

Adressing a conference on "Pakistan Water Crisis - Time to Deliver on Promises" here, he pointed out that India had violated most of the sections of different accords, it had signed with the Pakistan, including the Indus Water Treaty, finalized through the World Bank.

He said currently available information and research on water and other fields, if properly utilized, was suffice to resolve the prevailing problems.

He appreciated the role of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar in highlighting the looming water shortage as he had made it a part of public dialogue.

Everyone should play his or her role to create awareness among the new generation about water conservation and it should be practiced at each and every household, he added.

Speaking about the water conservation, the president observed that if anything was available in limited quantity then a proper planning should be made for its use, and same was the case for water.

Implementation of the laws related to water and its pricing was also important, he added.

President Alvi said philanthropy was playing a vital role for the country's survival and he felt proud on the fact that Pakistan was ranked on the top in the world on account of philanthropic acts of its people.

The philanthropists from Karachi had always actively participated in the welfare activities, he added.

He lauded the Panjwani Foundation for establishing an educational institute to impart knowledge about water issues. The research already done was enough to tackle the obtaining water situation, he added.

It may be noted the Panjwani Charitable Foundation, Hisaar Foundation and NED University of Engineering and Technology have jointly established the Panjwani-Hisaar Water Institute (PHWI).

Speaking on the occasion, Panjwani Charitable Foundation Chairperson Ms Nadira Panjwani said the institution was a tripartite project to conduct training programmes on tackling water related issues and problems.