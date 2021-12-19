UrduPoint.com

India Repealing Land Law To Change IIOJK Demography: APHC

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 07:10 PM

India repealing land law to change IIOJK demography: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed deep concern over the incessant increase in deployment of Indian forces.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that India, on one hand, is increasing its troops in the occupied territory and, on the other, repealing the land laws to change its demography, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The spokesman, referring to the permission granted to use agricultural land for any purpose by the authorities, said the Modi-led fascist Indian regime is hell bent upon destroying the economy of the occupied territory and deepening the enslavement of its people.

Terming the prevailing situation in IIOJK as the most critical, he said people are scared to move freely for their daily needs, including employment, labour and business activities in presence of the Indian forces patrolling the roads and streets everywhere.

In this terror and grim situation the Indian rulers and its agencies are working on the manifold ploys, be it economic, political, social, religious or cultural aggression to change the real narrative of the Kashmir Dispute, he added.

The spokesman, denounced the Indian secret designs, and affirmed that the brave people of Kashmir had neither accepted Indian forcible, illegal and fraudulent military occupation of their motherland despite Indian suppression and repression nor shall they allow these nefarious designs bear fruits for India.

He urged the United Nations and other world bodies to look into the grievances of the subdued people of Kashmir under Indian yoke and put pressure on India to stop widespread human rights abuses carried out by Indian forces with impunity in the territory and resolve the lingering dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

