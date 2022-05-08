UrduPoint.com

India Reports 3,451 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2022 | 01:50 PM

India reports 3,451 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,102,194 on Sunday, with 3,451 new cases registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Of the new cases, 1,407 were reported from Delhi. Presently there are 5,955 active cases in the capital city, and the positivity rate stood at 4.

98 percent.

Besides, as many as 40 deaths across the country due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 524,064.

There are still 20,635 active COVID-19 cases in the country, a rise of 332 active cases during the past 24 hours.

So far 42,557,495 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of which 3,079 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Delhi Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

5 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

14 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

14 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

14 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.