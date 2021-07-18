India reports 38,079 new Covid cases, 560 Deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :India reported 38,079 new coronavirus cases and 560 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the active cases in the country now stand at 4,24,025. The recovery rate has climbed to 97.31 per cent.

The total number of samples tested up to July 16 are 44,20,21,954 including 19,98,715 tested on Friday, the data shared by the Indian Health Ministry.

The Health Ministry said that the next 100-125 days would be critical in the fight against Covid-19.

Several states have been cautiously easing restrictions after the second wave appeared to have waned. The country is, however, preparing for the possibility of a third wave, the health ministry has stated during a Covid briefing on Friday.