India Represses Dissent By Imposing Unlawful Restrictions: Amnesty International

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 09:59 PM

India represses dissent by imposing unlawful restrictions: Amnesty International

Amnesty international, in its latest report, has highlighted the shrinking space for freedom of expression in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Amnesty international, in its latest report, has highlighted the shrinking space for freedom of expression in India.

Indian authorities repressed dissent through unlawful restrictions on peaceful protestors and by silencing critics. Human rights defenders, including students, academics, journalists, and artists, were arbitrarily arrested, often without charge or trial.

The report pointed out widespread impunity and lack of accountability for murders and attacks carried out by vigilante mobs and police officers against Indian religious minorities.

Swift and extreme restrictions were placed on freedom of movement during Covid, leaving thousands of migrant workers stranded without adequate food and protection.

The report highlighted that the clampdown on civil liberties and restrictions on communications services continued in Jammu and Kashmir.

At least 18 journalists in Kashmir were physically attacked by police or summoned to police stations.

The National Investigation Agency also raided the offices and residences of civil society activists, including Khurram Pervez and three of his associates, and Parveena Ahanger who had reported extensively on human rights abuses in Kashmir.

Delhi police indiscriminately used water cannons and fired tear gas shells, injuring farmers who were protesting against farm laws.

Hate speeches by political leaders continued after the Delhi elections, followed by widespread violence in the north east district of Delhi.

The police continued to carry out unlawful killings- some amounting to extrajudicial executions- with impunity by Indian army in Jammu and Kashmir.

Hate crimes, including violence against Dalits, Adivasi (indigenous) communities and religious minorities, were also committed with impunity.

On March 31, 2021, the US State Department released the 2020 country report on human rights. The report included 68 pages on India highlighting the harassment of media outlets, declining press freedom and extra judicial killings in Kashmir.

There had been several instances of critical media outlets being pressured or harassed by the Indian government and the overall press freedom had also declined.

Indian authorities used security, defamation, sedition and hate speech laws as well as contempt of court charges to curb critical voices in media.

The Indian government also withheld public sector advertising from media outlets that criticized the government, causing some outlets to practice self-censorship.

At least 55 journalists and editors were arrested or booked for reporting on COVID-19 lockdown.

On held Kashmir, the report cited a number of cases of killings, enforced disappearances by government and non-government sources.

Indian security forces committed extra-judicial killing including staging encounter killings in Kashmir.

