UrduPoint.com

India Repudiates Pakistan's Resolution On Disputed Regions Of Jammu, Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2022 | 07:14 PM

India Repudiates Pakistan's Resolution on Disputed Regions of Jammu, Kashmir

India has flatly rejected the resolution on delimitation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that was adopted by the lower chamber of the Pakistani parliament last week, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) India has flatly rejected the resolution on delimitation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that was adopted by the lower chamber of the Pakistani parliament last week, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Tuesday.

"We categorically reject the farcical resolution passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan on the subject of the delimitation exercise in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan has no locus standi to pronounce on or interfere in matters that are internal to India, including the Indian territories under Pakistan's illegal and forcible occupation," Bagchi said in a statement.

The entire territories of Jammu and Kashmir as well as another union territory of Ladakh always were and will remain integral parts of India, the statement read.

India urges Pakistan to immediately halt the "cross-border terrorism" unleashed against India, and refrain from further material changes in the status of the territories, the statement noted, adding that Pakistan must withdraw from the territories "that are under its illegal and forcible occupation.

"

"It is regrettable that instead of putting their own house in order, the leadership in Pakistan continues to interfere in India's internal affairs and engage in baseless and provocative anti-India propaganda," the statement said.

India and Pakistan have fought several wars over Kashmir region since gaining independence in 1947. However, their ties hit rock bottom in 2019 after the Indian government stripped the Jammu and Kashmir state of its special status and broke it up into two union territories which alongside Ladakh are centrally governed. India controls the southern part of the Kashmir region, while Pakistan and China occupy its northwestern and northeastern parts, respectively.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution National Assembly China Parliament Jammu Independence Chamber 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Mongolia launches national program to promote foot ..

Mongolia launches national program to promote football development

54 seconds ago
 One day educational exhibition held Shaheed Benazi ..

One day educational exhibition held Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University

56 seconds ago
 Indonesia's oil refinery catches fire in Kalimanta ..

Indonesia's oil refinery catches fire in Kalimantan

57 seconds ago
 Russian Orthodox Church Abroad to Decide on Funera ..

Russian Orthodox Church Abroad to Decide on Funeral of First Hierarch Latest by ..

58 seconds ago
 Asian stocks rally on hopes of Shanghai gradually ..

Asian stocks rally on hopes of Shanghai gradually reopening

4 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 9,843 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 9,843 new community cases of COVID-19

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.