MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) India has flatly rejected the resolution on delimitation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that was adopted by the lower chamber of the Pakistani parliament last week, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Tuesday.

"We categorically reject the farcical resolution passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan on the subject of the delimitation exercise in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan has no locus standi to pronounce on or interfere in matters that are internal to India, including the Indian territories under Pakistan's illegal and forcible occupation," Bagchi said in a statement.

The entire territories of Jammu and Kashmir as well as another union territory of Ladakh always were and will remain integral parts of India, the statement read.

India urges Pakistan to immediately halt the "cross-border terrorism" unleashed against India, and refrain from further material changes in the status of the territories, the statement noted, adding that Pakistan must withdraw from the territories "that are under its illegal and forcible occupation.

"

"It is regrettable that instead of putting their own house in order, the leadership in Pakistan continues to interfere in India's internal affairs and engage in baseless and provocative anti-India propaganda," the statement said.

India and Pakistan have fought several wars over Kashmir region since gaining independence in 1947. However, their ties hit rock bottom in 2019 after the Indian government stripped the Jammu and Kashmir state of its special status and broke it up into two union territories which alongside Ladakh are centrally governed. India controls the southern part of the Kashmir region, while Pakistan and China occupy its northwestern and northeastern parts, respectively.