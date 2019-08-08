India requests Pakistan to review its decision on downgrading diplomatic ties

(@imziishan)

India on Thursday urged Pakistan to review diplomatic ties after Islamabad said that they would downgrade diplomatic relations with the neighboring country, days after New Delhi stripped occupied Kashmir of its special autonomy

Its impact would also result in the removal of gender and socio-economic discrimination. It is also expected to result in an upswing of economic activity and improvement in the livelihood prospects of all people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The statement further said that "The Government of India regrets the steps announced by Pakistan yesterday and would urge that country to review them so that normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved."Pakistan rejected India's statement terming the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir its "internal affair".

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal while briefing the media has said that "Pakistan categorically rejects India's [statement] that Kashmir is an internal matter," as he reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris in achieving their right to self-determination.It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic relations with India after India's illegal move to scrap special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir.