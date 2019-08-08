UrduPoint.com
India Requests Pakistan To Review Its Decision On Downgrading Diplomatic Ties

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 04:59 PM

India requests Pakistan to review its decision on downgrading diplomatic ties

India on Thursday urged Pakistan to review diplomatic ties after Islamabad said that they would downgrade diplomatic relations with the neighboring country, days after New Delhi stripped occupied Kashmir of its special autonomy

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) India on Thursday urged Pakistan to review diplomatic ties after Islamabad said that they would downgrade diplomatic relations with the neighboring country, days after New Delhi stripped occupied Kashmir of its special autonomy.Pakistan government has ordered Indian High Commissioner Ajay Basaria to leave the country.According to media reports the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that "The recent developments pertaining to Article 370 are entirely the internal affair of India, recent decisions by the Government and Parliament of India are driven by a commitment to extend to Jammu and Kashmir opportunities for development that were earlier denied by a temporary provision in the Constitution.

Its impact would also result in the removal of gender and socio-economic discrimination. It is also expected to result in an upswing of economic activity and improvement in the livelihood prospects of all people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The statement further said that "The Government of India regrets the steps announced by Pakistan yesterday and would urge that country to review them so that normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved."Pakistan rejected India's statement terming the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir its "internal affair".

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal while briefing the media has said that "Pakistan categorically rejects India's [statement] that Kashmir is an internal matter," as he reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris in achieving their right to self-determination.It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic relations with India after India's illegal move to scrap special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

