India Requires To Answer Questions Over Its Conduct As Nuclear State: FO Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Foreign Office Spokesperson on Wednesday said the firing of BrahMos nuclear capable missile into Pakistan's territory on 9 March, had raised several questions about India's conduct as a nuclear state including, whether it was actually an accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Foreign Office Spokesperson on Wednesday said the firing of BrahMos nuclear capable missile into Pakistan's territory on 9 March, had raised several questions about India's conduct as a nuclear state including, whether it was actually an accident.

"India also needs to answer questions about the underlying intentions, technical features and reliability of the missile system, safety, security and nuclear command and control protocols, and the presence of rogue elements in the Indian military," the spokesperson in a press release commented on a query regarding Indian media reports quoting Director General International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The reports said the firing of BrahMos nuclear capable missile into Pakistan's territory from India on 9 March 2022 was not a cause for any specific concern for the IAEA.

"The report is a disingenuous attempt by the Indian state-sponsored media to absolve India of its irresponsible nuclear behaviour by directing this question at the Director General IAEA," the spokesperson said.

The director general's response could not be purposely misinterpreted to trivialize the incident of a nuclear-capable BrahMos missile fire with grave implications for regional and global security.

The available transcripts showed that DG IAEA responded in negative when asked whether the IAEA had sought information from the Indian government on the incident.

It should have been qualified by stating that IAEA has no mandate on such matters, it was further added.

"India needs to explain several repeated incidents of nuclear and radioactive material theft and illicit trafficking that are more relevant to the IAEA mandate," the spokesperson said.

It was expected to report these nuclear security related incidents under the IAEA Incidents and trafficking database.

These critical questions, which remain unanswered, should continue to be of concern to the international community, it was added.

