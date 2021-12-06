UrduPoint.com

India Resorting To Atrocious Tactics To Stop Volunteer Work In IIOJK: Report

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 02:40 PM

India resorting to atrocious tactics to stop volunteer work in IIOJK: report

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, local forces was using brutal tactics to restrict volunteer work in the territory.

According to a report released by Kashmir Media Service on the International Volunteers Day said that Indian government was practicing all methods of coercion to punish the Kashmiris and silence the voice of volunteers in Jammu and Kashmir. The report cited the arrest of human rights defender Khurram Parvez by Indian forces in the territory as the fresh example of Indian way of dealing with volunteers in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The International Volunteer Day is observed on 5 December every year to recognize and promote the tireless work, not just of UN volunteers, but of volunteers across the globe.

The freedom of speech, media, human rights and civil society activists is strictly restricted in IIOJK, the report said.

The situation is so much terrible and confused that no one is able to help or work on humanitarian ground for the oppressed people in the occupied territory.

The report said that Modi regime has arrested over 17,000 Kashmiris men and women including Hurriyat leaders, youth, human rights activists, civil society members and journalists since August 5, 2019 in the territory.

Besides, the report added, India is denying space to Hurriyat leaders and human rights and civil society by repeatedly arresting them on fake charges while draconian Public safety Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act are used against the Kashmiris to force them into submission.

The report maintained that India in violation of Geneva Convention is committing atrocities in IIOJK to break the Kashmiris' resolve for freedom.

The report urged the volunteers of International Committee of Red Cross to come forward and save humanity in IIOJK.

The report asked whether illegally detained common Kashmiris are not humans that they are not set free.

