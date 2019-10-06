UrduPoint.com
India Restricts Int'l Media And Fact Finding Mission To Enter In Occupied Kashmir: Experts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 12:40 PM

India restricts int'l media and fact finding mission to enter in occupied Kashmir: Experts

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Experts on Sunday said international community must come forward to find a way out as the escalation between two nuclear states which has been increasing day by day.

While India is not allowing international media or fact finding mission to enter in Occupied Kashmir.

International Relation expert Dr. Huma Baqai said India has made certain announcements that the curfew in the Indian Occupied valley has been eased but the situation on the ground is quite different.

Talking in Radio program she said, Prime Minister Imran Khan has rightly pointed out that if someone crosses the Line of Control to be the part of Kashmir freedom struggle, he would do injustice to the indigenous movement of Kashmiris as India would once again blame Pakistan for supporting freedom fighters in the valley.

At the time Kashmiri people have been beaten up in detention, beaten up with sticks and cables and excessive force has been used against them. Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir continues to be the largest prison in the world with the heaviest deployment of Indian occupation forces.

Another International expert Dr. Rizwan Naseer said, the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir is quite alarming for the international community in particular.

Human's rights are the belief that everybody should be treated equally and with dignity but India is continuously violating human rights in the Indian Held Kashmir.

He said Indian lobby is very active and bound in close economic ties with other countries. Imran Khan in his speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) said the global community should have the moral courage to stop a possible genocide from taking place in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

A United States (US) Senator is seeking visa permission to visit Held valley and India denied issuing visa as its policies and atrocities could be exposed in front of the world.

It is unfortunate that in the era of globalization, Kashmiris are forced to spend lives under strict curfew for the last 62 days.

He emphasized US President Donald Trump should pressurize India to lift the curfew and bring back normalcy in the valley. Afterwards, pressure should also be mounted on India to revoke its unilateral decision of changing demography of Kashmir valley.

While Dr. Khurram Iqbal said, Pakistan diversified its foreign policy after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government came into power.

The Prime Minister has managed to develop a convergence with the United States over Afghan issue.

Pakistan is always of the view that dialogue is the only solution to any problem. If the US does not express sincerity in resolving Kashmir issue then Pakistan has to look for alternate allies including Beijing and Moscow.

He said they expect that the US must reciprocate Pakistan in a meaningful way and force India to resolve long standing Kashmir issue through dialogue with Pakistan.

The international community and international human rights organizations, including Amnesty International need to question Indian assertions of normalcy including the denial of permission to the Indian opposition leaders to visit the held valley, he added.

