India Sabotaging Human Rights Of Kashmiri People Through Judiciary: Mishal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Human Rights Mishal Hussain Malik on Monday said that India is sabotaging human rights of Kashmiri people through judiciary.

The Indian illegally occupied jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is facing “Jangle Law” for the last many decades, she said while talking to a private television channel.

Today’s verdict passed by Indian judiciary will further restrict the rights of Kashmiri people living in IIOJK, she stated and added, India has enhanced quantity of military troops to suppress the due rights of innocent Kashmiri people.

She urged the international community and human right groups to take notice of Indian violations and play their role for revoking the illegal law imposed on the people of IIOJK.

