India Sabotaging Peace, Resolution Of UN On Kashmir: Maleeha Lodhi

India sabotaging peace, resolution of UN on Kashmir: Maleeha Lodhi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan's permanent representative to United Nations, Dr Maleeha Lodhi on Thursday said that India was sabotaging peace and resolution of United Nations on Kashmir.

Pakistan wants permanent and peaceful solution of Kashmir, she stated while talking to a private news channel programe.

Maleeha Lodhi stated that Pakistan has principled stand on disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and victory would be the truth, she added.

The steps taken by India in recent days including repealing the status of Kashmir were jeopardizing the peace of the region, she said.

We are apprising the world about the unconstitutional and unlawful act committed by India for Jammu and Kashmir, she said.

The media was also criticizing the Indian human rights violations in Occupied valley of Kashmir, she observed.

