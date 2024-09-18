Open Menu

India Seeking To Install A ‘puppet Assembly’ In IIOJK Through Sham Elections: Ali Raza

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Kashmir Council European Union Ali Raza Syed stated on Wednesday that India had planned to establish a puppet assembly in Illegally Indian Occupied occupied Jammu and Kashmir through sham election drama.

In a statement Ali Raza Syed condemned India’s decision to terminate Article 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019, which ended IIOJK’s special status. He also criticized New Delhi’s changes to the territory’s domicile rules, allowing non-Kashmiris to settle in the disputed territory and altering its demographic composition.

He said India was misleading the international community by staging assembly elections, despite deploying one million troops and banning freedom of expression and independent media.

Ali Raza questioned the legitimacy of the elections while key Kashmiri leaders, including Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik and human rights defender Khurram Parvez, remained imprisoned in Indian jails.

He emphasized that elections held under Indian direction are not a solution to the Kashmir issue, nor do they equate to the right to self-determination. Instead, he advocates for a UN-supervised plebiscite to allow Kashmiris to decide their future. India’s occupation of Jammu and Kashmir is illegal, and Kashmiris reject it.

