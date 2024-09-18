India Seeking To Install A ‘puppet Assembly’ In IIOJK Through Sham Elections: Ali Raza
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Kashmir Council European Union Ali Raza Syed stated on Wednesday that India had planned to establish a puppet assembly in Illegally Indian Occupied occupied Jammu and Kashmir through sham election drama.
In a statement Ali Raza Syed condemned India’s decision to terminate Article 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019, which ended IIOJK’s special status. He also criticized New Delhi’s changes to the territory’s domicile rules, allowing non-Kashmiris to settle in the disputed territory and altering its demographic composition.
He said India was misleading the international community by staging assembly elections, despite deploying one million troops and banning freedom of expression and independent media.
Ali Raza questioned the legitimacy of the elections while key Kashmiri leaders, including Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik and human rights defender Khurram Parvez, remained imprisoned in Indian jails.
He emphasized that elections held under Indian direction are not a solution to the Kashmir issue, nor do they equate to the right to self-determination. Instead, he advocates for a UN-supervised plebiscite to allow Kashmiris to decide their future. India’s occupation of Jammu and Kashmir is illegal, and Kashmiris reject it.
Recent Stories
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GB govt establishes monitoring units to enhance performance & Accountability16 seconds ago
-
Facilities at educational institutions inspected under CM’s Awami Agenda19 seconds ago
-
11 'criminals' arrested25 seconds ago
-
Shafqat Shah expresses condolence on death of senior journalist10 minutes ago
-
CEO SRSO & VC Sukkur IBA grieved over death of Senior Journalist20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to showcase climate actions, solutions at COP29: Romina Alam20 minutes ago
-
SAARC Chamber Ex-President hails Russia-Pakistan cooperation following Deputy PM's visit40 minutes ago
-
Shaza Khawaja reaffirms govt commitment to elevate cutting edge space technologies for national grow ..40 minutes ago
-
One killed, three injured in road accident50 minutes ago
-
Senior Journalist Chudhri Irshad passes away50 minutes ago
-
ACE to probe theft of 29,000 vials of insulin50 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 539 kg drugs in eight operations1 hour ago