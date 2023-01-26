India should be ashamed of observing Republic Day: Adviser to Ex-Prime Minister of AJK.Hameed Shaheen Alvi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Jan, 2023 ):Adviser to Ex-Prime Minister of AJK.Hameed Shaheen Alvi Thursday said that India should be intensely ashamed of observing republic day as she denies basic socio-political and geographic rights to two 33 million people of the Jammu-Kashmiris.

"She has quite ill relations with her immediate neighbors - Pakistan and China - confirming the geo-political fact she cares little for neighborliness. he said while talking to APP here on Thursday.

The Adviser said that India vis-a-vis Jammu and Kashmir dispute is a known criminal and belligerent necessitating for the UN and the whole world diplomatic community to oust India from their folds. How can a criminal like India killing innocent Kashmiris, and incarcerating thousands of Kashmiri rights workers, party leaders, women and teens be categorized as a normal phenomenon? he queried.

"Whole world is seeing turning India-occupied Jammu-Kashmir as woeful jail for poor Kashmiris whose families even basic manual jobs are being denied; economic conditions of India-enslaved Jammu-Kashmiris is worst than worst", Alvi observed.

"Without even any slightest customary trial heads and senior leaders of almost all Kashmiri political parties are languishing behind dark walls; the prisoners suffer because they demand their political and living rights pledged to them by the UN in various Kashmir related UN Security Council resolutions right from January 1948 to 1971", he underlined. Dirges recalling the adversities of thousands of slain Kashmiris were read out on the occasion.