UrduPoint.com

India Should Be Ashamed Of Observing Republic Day: Adviser To Ex-Prime Minister Of AJK.Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 08:29 PM

India should be ashamed of observing Republic Day: Adviser to Ex-Prime Minister of AJK.Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Adviser to Ex-Prime Minister of AJK.Hameed Shaheen Alvi Thursday said that India should be intensely ashamed of observing republic day as she denies basic socio-political and geographic rights to two 33 million people of the Jammu-Kashmiris

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Jan, 2023 ):Adviser to Ex-Prime Minister of AJK.Hameed Shaheen Alvi Thursday said that India should be intensely ashamed of observing republic day as she denies basic socio-political and geographic rights to two 33 million people of the Jammu-Kashmiris.

"She has quite ill relations with her immediate neighbors - Pakistan and China - confirming the geo-political fact she cares little for neighborliness. he said while talking to APP here on Thursday.

The Adviser said that India vis-a-vis Jammu and Kashmir dispute is a known criminal and belligerent necessitating for the UN and the whole world diplomatic community to oust India from their folds. How can a criminal like India killing innocent Kashmiris, and incarcerating thousands of Kashmiri rights workers, party leaders, women and teens be categorized as a normal phenomenon? he queried.

"Whole world is seeing turning India-occupied Jammu-Kashmir as woeful jail for poor Kashmiris whose families even basic manual jobs are being denied; economic conditions of India-enslaved Jammu-Kashmiris is worst than worst", Alvi observed.

"Without even any slightest customary trial heads and senior leaders of almost all Kashmiri political parties are languishing behind dark walls; the prisoners suffer because they demand their political and living rights pledged to them by the UN in various Kashmir related UN Security Council resolutions right from January 1948 to 1971", he underlined. Dirges recalling the adversities of thousands of slain Kashmiris were read out on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Poor China Jail Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir January Criminals Women All From Million Jobs

Recent Stories

US growth slows in 2022 as downturn fears loom

US growth slows in 2022 as downturn fears loom

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits cardiac care unit, DHQ hospita ..

Commissioner visits cardiac care unit, DHQ hospital

11 minutes ago
 G7, Ukrainian Officials Discuss Coordination of Ec ..

G7, Ukrainian Officials Discuss Coordination of Economic Aid for Kiev - White Ho ..

11 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Spe ..

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Prof. Ahsan Iq ..

11 minutes ago
 Over 90 doctors of Sindh imparted training under P ..

Over 90 doctors of Sindh imparted training under PLSP by AKU

16 minutes ago
 UAF inks MoU with AARI for quality seed production ..

UAF inks MoU with AARI for quality seed production

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.