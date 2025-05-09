India Should Be Given More Forceful Response: Sharjeel Mir
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 09:46 PM
Central Association of Traders Punjab President Sharjeel Mir on Friday said India itself was a big terrorist state and its aggression against Pakistan should be given a more forceful response
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Central Association of Traders Punjab President Sharjeel Mir on Friday said India itself was a big terrorist state and its aggression against Pakistan should be given a more forceful response.
The entire nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army, which had already delivered a blow to India’s nefarious designs, he said while addressing a rally brought out here from Bangash Colony and Pirwadhai.
The rally was organized by local elders Sanaullah Khan, Lala Yaqub Khan, Haq Nawaz and Imtiaz Abbasi.
Sharjeel Mir said,”We will not compromise on the integrity and solidarity of the country, and are ready for every kind of sacrifice for that.”
Meanwhile, the Sunni Ulema Council held a demonstration against Indian aggression and in solidarity with the Pakistan Army. The rally was led by former SUC candidate from PP-15 Nambardar Malik Inam and former member Rawalpindi Cantonment board Ward 6 Adeel Azam Butt.
