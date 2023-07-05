India should benefit from CPEC, avoid creating hurdles: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on the completion of 10 years of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Wednesday asked neighbouring India to take benefit of the mega project instead of creating obstacles in its way.

Highlighting the significance of project, he said Iran, Afghanistan, the middle East and the whole region would also benefit from it.

"CPEC is a beautiful plan to connect not only regions and areas but also people's hearts," he said in a statement issued by the PM Office.

The prime minister vowed to double the pace of the development as it was not only for improving roads, rail, sea ports and air routes, but it would also help health, education and skill development areas, besides masses' participation in the process.

Terming it a game changer for the whole region, the prime minister said CPEC would have a positive impacts on the people's living standards in the region.

PM Shehbaz congratulated the leadership and the people of Pakistan and China on 10 years completion of CPEC, which was a new chapter of the evergreen and trusted strategic cooperative partnership between the two iron brothers.

He said the project was a tremendous example of great Chinese leader Xi Jinping and PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif's vision of "development for all".

"The Belt and Road initiative is the manifestation of Chinese President Xi's vision of peace, friendship, and economic partnership." He regretted that during the four years of previous government, hurdles were created in the way of the project, besides levelling baseless allegations against a great friend like China.

"The enemies of CPEC are against peace, development and prosperity in Pakistan and the region, as they do not want to eradicate poverty from the country," he added.

CPEC, he said, also initiated a new era of mutual partnership between Pakistan and China, and fortified their bilateral relationships.

PM Shehbaz said CPEC encompassed multiple projects ranging from provision of water to education, and technical and skilled-based training.

With the construction of nine Special Economic Zones (SEZs), new technology would be transferred to Pakistan, which would ultimately help increase local production, he said.

The prime minister also highlighted the impacts of the project on the effectiveness of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and early warning system for natural disasters as they were parts of CPEC.

Similarly, he said, the agriculture related projects had also been included in CPEC to ensure food security.