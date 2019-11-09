India should change its Kashmir policy if it wants peace: FM

(@imziishan)

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said India should change its policy on Kashmir if it wants peace."If India wants peace then it should change its policy on Kashmir. Pakistan opened Kartarpur corridor to eliminate hatred but New Delhi always gave negative reaction"

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th November, 2019) Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said India should change its policy on Kashmir if it wants peace."If India wants peace then it should change its policy on Kashmir.

Pakistan opened Kartarpur corridor to eliminate hatred but New Delhi always gave negative reaction", he said this while talking to BBC.He went on to say " we have constructed a highway wherein love has been studded.

Pakistan has tried to eliminate hatred. No positive reply was received from India to several efforts made by Pakistan for restoration of peace.

Construction of Kartarpur corridor is a good will gesture by Pakistan".Qureshi held the day PTI came to power Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had said if India takes one step towards peace Pakistan will take two steps.

But reply was given" , Confrontation, cutting remarks" and then violations of borders were committed.He remarked " Delhi has taken such steps which are neither acceptable to any Kashmiri nor to Pakistan. No prominent Kashmiri leader is with India's narrative. This is point to ponder why it is so.