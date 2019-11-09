UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Should Change Its Kashmir Policy If It Wants Peace: FM

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 12:35 PM

India should change its Kashmir policy if it wants peace: FM

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said India should change its policy on Kashmir if it wants peace."If India wants peace then it should change its policy on Kashmir. Pakistan opened Kartarpur corridor to eliminate hatred but New Delhi always gave negative reaction"

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th November, 2019) Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said India should change its policy on Kashmir if it wants peace."If India wants peace then it should change its policy on Kashmir.

Pakistan opened Kartarpur corridor to eliminate hatred but New Delhi always gave negative reaction", he said this while talking to BBC.He went on to say " we have constructed a highway wherein love has been studded.

Pakistan has tried to eliminate hatred. No positive reply was received from India to several efforts made by Pakistan for restoration of peace.

Construction of Kartarpur corridor is a good will gesture by Pakistan".Qureshi held the day PTI came to power Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had said if India takes one step towards peace Pakistan will take two steps.

But reply was given" , Confrontation, cutting remarks" and then violations of borders were committed.He remarked " Delhi has taken such steps which are neither acceptable to any Kashmiri nor to Pakistan. No prominent Kashmiri leader is with India's narrative. This is point to ponder why it is so.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Delhi Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi New Delhi From Love Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

PCFC discusses wider horizons for trade and logist ..

11 minutes ago

Dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of cou ..

2 minutes ago

Could cannabis use help avert depression in PTSD?

2 minutes ago

New therapeutic approach may improve outcomes in s ..

2 minutes ago

This vitamin D mechanism helps combat melanoma

2 minutes ago

Sustained efforts in highlighting Kashmir needed: ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.