India should give Kashmiris right to free, fair referendum under UN: Mushaal Mulick

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Chairperson of Peace and Culture and wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, Mushaal Hussein Mulick has said that lasting peace, security and development in the region depends on peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

She demanded that Kashmiri people should be given the right to use free and fair referendum, said a press release here on Saturday.

While addressing the inaugural function of tableau, speech Kashmiri song competitions and photo exhibition on Indian atrocities among school children at Punjab Arts Council.

She said that after the illegal and unilateral measures taken by India on August 5,2019, the human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was getting worse and worse.

Hundreds of Kashmiri people have been martyred as a result of inhumane military siege which has been going on for almost two and half years now.

Mushaal Mulick said the relentless wave of killings by Indian occupying forces, deliberate arrests of Kashmiris and human rights defenders and refusal to hand over the bodies of martyrs to their heirs is extremely important for people around the world. It is a matter of concern.

Naheed Manzoor said that Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute which needs to be resolved in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council. Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that Indian occupying forces were indiscriminately using brutal force against Kashmiri men, women, children and the elderly.

Abrar Ahmad Khan, Divisional President of the All Pakistan Private School Management Association, said that the worst manifestation of tyranny in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir was the destruction of streets, including the use of pellet guns and collective punishment of the population.