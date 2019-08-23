India should know that Pakistanis would fight for Kashmir cause at all international forums: Dr Firdous

Dr Firdous said that India should know that Pakistanis would fight for Kashmir cause at all international forums

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Dr Firdous said that India should know that Pakistanis would fight for Kashmir cause at all international forums. Muslims were on target of Indian extremist Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she added.

"The population in IOK was facing severe shortage of medicines and foods where women in hospitals were dying due to no availability of medicines," she added.

Dr Firdous said that loyal Kashmiris were standing with Pakistan for their just right of self-determination and unarmed media persons were going to LoC to show solidarity with them.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan for the first time in the history introduced Kashmiris as Muslims at international level as the nation was fighting the Kashmir cause under his leadership," she maintained.

The SAPM said it was a war between two ideologies of Pakistan and India where one was extremist Hindu mindset and the other was peaceful Kashmiris' just right to freedom movement.

She said that Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) deserved appreciation for highlighting the Kashmir dispute.

Dr Firdous said the event was organized to show solidarity with Kashmir, would help the media to mobilize international media to expose the dark face of Indian government.

She said India had imposed complete ban on social media in IOK and there was also no connectivity in the occupied valley, adding every nook and corner including every child of Pakistan would fight for Kashmiris' struggle as its fight for the survival.

"The world was witnessing the Indian atrocities and massive human rights violations in IOK as a silent spectator and we have to awake their conscience to take notice of Indian brutalities," she added.

The SAPM said that Hitler's character and Modi's evil deeds would be marked with dark words in the history. The government wanted to make such initiative into a movement as no war could be won without media and it would help to get more attention on Kashmir issue, she said.

Dr. Firdous urged the United Nations and other international human rights organizations to take notice of Indian atrocities in IOK as Modi was following Hindutva and extremist policies.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur said that Modi had turned IOK into a jail after a huge deployment of armed force in the valley.

"We have been receiving reports of unbridled bloodshed during curfew in IOK and Pakistani armed forces, civil society and political leadership will fight for the Kashmir cause," he added.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had moved in right direction to fight for Kashmir cause and raising voice for Kashmiri people at every forum in an appropriate way.

Mushaal Mullick said that women were being raped, abducted and forcefully disappeared by the Indian forces, children were held in schools and concentration centers formed to keep Kashmiris shackled to unleash torture and unmatched brutalities.

She said there had been 18 days of curfew leaving people out of food and medicines where the daughters and sisters of Kashmir were competing Indian forces who were insecure now in the valley.