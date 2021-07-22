India should refrain from its anti-Pakistan propaganda campaign: FO Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Thursday denouncing the gratuitous and unwarranted remarks by spokesperson of Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) about the recent incident involving the daughter of Afghan ambassador urged India to refrain from its smear propaganda campaign.

"India has no locus standi, whatsoever, on the matter," Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chadhri said while responding to media queries regarding the remarks made by the spokesperson of Indian MEA about the incident.

He said India's malicious smear campaign against Pakistan was well-known and independent organizations including EU DisinfoLab had established India's credentials as purveyor of anti-Pakistan propaganda globally.

Even in the wake of the reported incident involving the daughter of the Afghan ambassador, the Foreign Office spokesperson said Indian propaganda machinery against Pakistan was active and fake pictures of the ambassador's daughter were being circulated by Indian Twitter handles and websites.

"It is unfortunate that India used such an incident to peddle false narrative against Pakistan," he added.

The spokesperson said the only domains where India had set standards were state-sponsored terrorism, illegal occupation, disregard of United Nations resolutions, mass murders and repression against women in the territory under its illegal occupation, political violence against minorities, and running organized fake propaganda networks around the world; and was, therefore, in no position to pontificate on 'standards' for other countries.

"While calling upon India to refrain from its smear propaganda campaign against Pakistan, we remain determined to pushback against unabated Indian machinations and also to draw attention towards India's role of a spoiler in the ongoing Afghan peace process," he maintained.