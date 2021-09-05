UrduPoint.com

India Should Stop Human Rights Violations In IIOJK: Masti Khel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly Muhammad Sana Ullah Masti Khel has said India should stop human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to relieve the besieged Kashmiris from perpetual agony.

Talking to APP, he said that the sacrifices and protracted struggles of Kashmiri people against Indian occupation had shown that they were near to achieve their destination.

He said at this stage, it was the moral duty of the world community to raise voice for the people of IIOJK who were facing unprecedented brutalities by the Indian occupation forces.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan would continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of IIOJK for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2018, had stripped off the special status of the IIOJK and revoked the article 370 and 35-A of its constitution rendering a separate status to the occupied valley, he said.

He added that since then, a continuous lockdown across the valley was enforced making it a two year long siege of IIOJK without any respite leaving the Kashmiri masses in a pathetic and destitute condition.

Various global human rights watchdogs including the Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and others have reported grave human rights violations and women persecution, extra judicial killings of Kashmiri youth in fake cordon and search operations, he said.

