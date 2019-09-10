India Slams China-Pakistan Joint Statement for Reference to Jammu and Kashmir

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) India rejects reference to its internal union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the Chinese-Pakistani joint statement, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said on Tuesday.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi paid a two-day visit to Pakistan on Saturday and Sunday. During the visit, Islamabad and Beijing issued a joint press statement saying that they oppose "unilateral actions" in the region and call for dialogue to ensure a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

"We reject the reference to Jammu & Kashmir in the Joint Statement issued by China and Pakistan after the recent visit of Chinese Foreign Minister. J&K is an integral part of India," Kumar said.

India has consistently expressed concerns to both China and Pakistan regarding the projects of the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which covers land illegally occupied by Pakistan since 1947, he noted.

"India is resolutely opposed to any actions by other countries to change the status quo in Pakistan occupied J&K. We call on the parties concerned to cease such actions," the spokesman concluded.

The situation in Kashmir has been consistently strained amid conflicting sovereignty claims by India and Pakistan. It escalated further in early August when New Delhi decided to annul the special status of the India-administered Jammu and Kashmir state and put it under direct Federal control. Previously, the territory had enjoyed its own constitution and autonomous decision-making rights in all areas except for defense, foreign affairs and communications. In the lead-up to the move, India sent additional troops to Jammu and Kashmir and put it under a curfew.