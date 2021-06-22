UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Slams Pakistan Over Human Rights Abuses In Response To Islamabad's Accusations

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 10:38 PM

India Slams Pakistan Over Human Rights Abuses in Response to Islamabad's Accusations

India criticized Pakistan for its "unfounded and irresponsible allegations" voiced at the 47th session of the UN Human Rights Council (OHCHR), drawing attention to continuing human rights abuses in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) India criticized Pakistan for its "unfounded and irresponsible allegations" voiced at the 47th session of the UN Human Rights Council (OHCHR), drawing attention to continuing human rights abuses in the country.

During the OHCHR interactive dialogue session on Tuesday, Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva, urged the international community to hold India accountable for its actions in the Delhi-controlled Jammu and Kashmir. According to the envoy, India has allegedly enforced "torture, arbitrary detentions and extrajudicial killing of Kashmiris," denied access to the international observers and forcefully silenced the media on the situation in the region.

In response, the Indian government issued a statement, condemning Pakistan for own human rights abuses.

"Pakistan has been doing this only to distract the Council's attention from the deplorable human rights situation in Pakistan. The plight of minorities in Pakistan is evident from their shrinking size.

"Forced conversions" have become a daily phenomenon in Pakistan," the statement reads.

India has further accused Islamabad of introducing "draconian blasphemy laws," vandalizing holy sited of religious minorities and cracking down on political activists.

Delhi has also called on the UN to hold Pakistan accountable for "aiding and abetting terrorism" as it allegedly hosts known terrorists on its territory and provides them with financial aid.

In 2019, the Indian government announced its decision to strip the Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir region of its special status and split it into two union territories Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The decision provoked a sharp reaction from neighboring Pakistan, which claimed that New Delhi was mistreating the region's Muslim population that was fighting for its rights. India, on its part, accuses Islamabad of backing separatists, who undermine the region's security.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad United Nations Blasphemy Split Jammu New Delhi Geneva 2019 Muslim Media From Government

Recent Stories

Trudeau Says Canada to Further Strengthen Gun Cont ..

45 seconds ago

Venezuela Open for Foreign Monitoring of November ..

46 seconds ago

Swiss Airlines Allows Male Flight Attendants to We ..

47 seconds ago

Moscow melts in historic June heat wave

49 seconds ago

Pakistan urges UN Human Rights Council to ensure K ..

5 minutes ago

World Food Program Says 41Mln People at Imminent R ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.