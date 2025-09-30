India slaps fresh cases on Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, JKNF activists in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, police have filed charge sheets against activists of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in Baramulla in yet another bid to suppress the people’s ongoing struggle for right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the charge sheets were produced before the so-called NIA Court in Sopore in two separate cases registered at Pattan Police Station. Case FIR No. 10/2024 under black laws UAPA has been filed against members of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, while Case FIR No. 78/2024 has been produced against members of Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF).

The police statement, couched in usual language of “maintaining peace and order,” accused the pro-freedom activists of “subversive activities.”

However, rights groups have long maintained that such cases are fabricated and meant only to prolong the illegal detention of political activists.

Kashmiri political observers say that the Modi regime has intensified the use of draconian laws, including UAPA, to target peaceful political workers and deny space to genuine voices representing the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.