India Slaps Fresh Cases On Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, JKNF Activists In IIOJK
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, police have filed charge sheets against activists of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in Baramulla in yet another bid to suppress the people’s ongoing struggle for right to self-determination.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the charge sheets were produced before the so-called NIA Court in Sopore in two separate cases registered at Pattan Police Station. Case FIR No. 10/2024 under black laws UAPA has been filed against members of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, while Case FIR No. 78/2024 has been produced against members of Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF).
The police statement, couched in usual language of “maintaining peace and order,” accused the pro-freedom activists of “subversive activities.”
However, rights groups have long maintained that such cases are fabricated and meant only to prolong the illegal detention of political activists.
Kashmiri political observers say that the Modi regime has intensified the use of draconian laws, including UAPA, to target peaceful political workers and deny space to genuine voices representing the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
Recent Stories
School building collapse in Indonesia leaves dozens missing, injured
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over passing of Princess Abta bint A ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on National Day
UAE strongly condemns attack targeting church in Michigan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2025
Israeli settlement activity accelerates in West Bank, Security Council told
AFC Champions League Elite: Tractor 0-0 Al Wahda
Moroccan Crown Prince visits 11th Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Photographic Award fo ..
Fujairah participates in International Co-ordinating Council of Man & Biosphere ..
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 4th Arab Poetry Forum in Niger
Theyab bin Tahnoon unveils Dubai Miracle Garden Season 14 with host of new attra ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India slaps fresh cases on Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, JKNF activists in IIOJK6 minutes ago
-
Sadequain Foundation all set to launch Illustration of Albert Camus Novel “The Stranger” in Octo ..11 hours ago
-
Commissioner, DIG Hyderabad pays special visit to Center for Autism Rehabilitation11 hours ago
-
Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss climate change11 hours ago
-
Pakistan-US ties entering new phase of economic partnership: Envoy11 hours ago
-
One killed during mobile snatching bid in Peshawar11 hours ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condemns S Waziristan attack on Forces11 hours ago
-
NAB holds awareness Lecture on “Functions of NAB & Role of Students in ending corruption11 hours ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of mother of Sindh Home Minister11 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar refers matter of delayed payments to land aff ..11 hours ago
-
PML-N launches membership drive11 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia hosts 27th Near East Forestry, Range Commission session in Jeddah11 hours ago