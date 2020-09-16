India spoke prior to Pakistan as the session was conducted in an alphabetical order: SAPM

The SAPM said India spoke prior to Pakistan as the session was conducted in an alphabetical order. "When I started speaking at the meeting my counterpart Ajit Doval walked out from the session and returned by the end of Russian delegate's speech

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The SAPM said India spoke prior to Pakistan as the session was conducted in an alphabetical order. "When I started speaking at the meeting my counterpart Ajit Doval walked out from the session and returned by the end of Russian delegate's speech.

"This is the forum, which is ought to expand cooperation instead of creating new conflicts," he remarked.

He said during the session, no country raised objection over display of the political map except India, which itself could not do so as its map was illegal and contrary to the international laws and norms.

Moeed said if India had displayed its map during the meeting, it would have been mocked and ridiculed for violating the United Nations Security Council resolutions by showing Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan as its part.

Highlighting key points of his speech, the special assistant said he had conveyed that Pakistan being an important member of the organization, stood with the SCO. "Pakistan also endorsed focus of the SCO that the world should follow and act in line with the UN norms and regulations." He said there was a need for the resolution of disputes to ensure better regional connectivity and prosperity, and it must be obligatory for them to follow the UN resolutions and international laws.

The SAPM said Pakistan always remained committed to regional peace and the ongoing Afghan peace process was an example. "Our focus is regional connectivity and economic security. We want to run Gwadar and complete China Pakistan Economic Corridor for connectivity to the Central Asian republics." He said connectivity was a key component of the SCO forum as it had to extend to the Central Asian republics (CARs) and peace in the region was a prerequisite for better connectivity.

"If we talk of West, Pakistan is diligently pursuing the Afghan peace process. There can be no one other than Pakistan, who has endeavoured that much for Afghan peace," he said.

Moeed Yusuf, however, stated that peace in Afghanistan could only be guaranteed by the forces within Afghanistan. "Pakistan is a facilitator and if there are any hiccups in the Afghan peace process, Pakistan cannot be blamed for it." He said Russia desired connectivity and CARs were looking for energy supply in the region. But, he said, "our eastern neighbour has always been fuelling confrontation either it is with Pakistan or China. If any enemy country desires to isolate itself, it is fine. But, I am stating repeatedly that Pakistan being a responsible state is consistently working for uplift of the region and poverty alleviation." He said Pakistan did not think foul for anyone in the region but when the region was confronting with hegemonic and extremist designs of states like India, then how could one ensure East-West connectivity.

There were projects like CASA-1000 and TAPI that also included India, he said. "If India does not want to be part of it, what can other member countries do. When India wants to isolate itself, then why other countries should not continue with these projects."He said,"We stand for peace and economic security is our paramount focus. SCO is a vibrant multi-lateral forum and we shall benefit from it as much as we can."Moeed said Pakistan had won global acknowledgment in the fight against terrorism and COVID-19 and was ready to share its experiences with other nations.