India-sponsored sham elections in IIOJK not substitute for right of self-determination: AJK PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chudhary Anwar ul Haq visited the Islamabad residence of former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan and discussed, in detail, the issues of mutual interests, including the overall current political situation in the country, it was officially said.

According to an AJK government handout issued late Friday, both the leaders also most particularly discussed the prevailing political and human rights abusive situation in the Indian illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir state.

Rejecting the ongoing so-called state assembly election drama being staged by the Indian government in the IIOJ&K under the vigil of over a million occupying Indian military and paramilitary troops, AJK Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry said that sham polls held in the disputed territory cannot be a substitute for Kashmiris' birthright to self-determination.

The AJK PM was accompanied by the AJK State education Minister Diwan Ali Khan Chaghtai, Health Minister Dr. Nisar Ansar Abdali, Information Minister Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah, Member AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Ali Shan Soni, Sardar Ahmad Sagheer, and Sardar Iftikhar Rashid on this occasion.

