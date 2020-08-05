UrduPoint.com
India Stands Isolated Due To Pakistan's Effective Diplomacy: PBM MD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi Wednesday said India today stood isolated in the comity of nations owing to Pakistan government's far sighted policies and effective diplomatic efforts to expose India's illegal action of August 5, 2019 of stripping the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) of its special status.

The PBM MD, in a statement, said the Youm-e-Istehsal day was observed to condemn the one year long military siege of the IIOJK.

He said Pakistan supported the Kashmiris' inherent right to self determination in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations. Pakistan had highlighted the disputed nature of IIOJK by issuing its new political map, he added.

