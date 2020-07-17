India stands isolated while designing so for Pakistan: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said that contrary to its deigns of isolating Pakistan, India itself stood isolated having straining ties with all its neighbors.

In a statement, the foreign minister said that the inclusion of Iran in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Afghan peace process had dealt a blow to India with the opposition strongly criticizing the Modi regime.

"India has lost its several soldiers in border clash with China. Nepalese parliament passed a resolution to press for demands. The India-Bangladesh ties are also losing the warmth," the foreign minister said.

He said the inclusion of Iran in CPEC and peace in Afghanistan would be advantageous for all states in the region.

The foreign minister reiterated that Pakistan had given second consular access to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jhadav but the two officials of the Indian High Commission returned without talking to him rather they ignored his repeated calls for conversation.

The foreign minister said this all showed the Indian malafide as they never wanted the consular access. A glass between them and the spy was removed and had also offered to remove security guards except one.

"We could not leave them alone due to security reason. We didn't know what wrong they might do," he remarked.