India stands unmasked over violations of Kashmiris rights: says Dareshak

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman, Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA), MPA Sardar Ahmad Ali Khan Dareshak said on Monday that India stood exposed by its flagrant violations of international obligations and rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

It was time for the international community to step in and get Kashmiris their right to self determination as per United Nations resolutions.

Talking to APP, Dareshak, who also holds office of Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority (KSDA), said that Indian atrocities on Kashmiris was touching its peak. He said, dream of Kashmiris' liberation from the forces of oppression would soon materialise.

The cruel always face downfall when they crossed limits. He said, Prime Minister Imran Khan had been advocating the cause of Kashmir since long and emerged as a strong advocate of Kaahmiris of IIOJ&K.